‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cut a cameo referencing Iron Man

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered box office records when it was released a few days ago. As more and more fans experience the film, new information has started emerging about its production, including details about a certain cameo that was cut from the film. Now is the time to click out if you have not yet seen No Way Home, as spoilers lie directly ahead.

There were many returning characters in the film ⏤ like Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin ⏤ but at least one moment incorporating a returning MCU character was ultimately cut.

Actress Lexi Rabe took to Instagram to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and shared some photos she took with the movie’s stars. The actress, who played Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, captioned the post, “I absolutely love this movie- even though my part (studio asked to use my image) got cut.”

It does not seem that she was cut out of a scene, but rather that she may have appeared in a photo or something along those lines. It might have even been a parallel to the moment in Avengers: Endgame when Tony looks at the photo of snapped-away Peter, which motivates him to get to the bottom of time travel and ultimately proceed with the time heist.

While No Way Home was already packed with returning characters ⏤ both those within the MCU and those who arrived from the multiverse ⏤ it would have been nice to see Morgan Stark again, even if just in a photograph.

Would you have liked to see Morgan Stark in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Were there any characters you wanted to see but were disappointed when they didn’t turn up? Let us know in the comments!