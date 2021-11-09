Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Concept Posters Break The Internet

Fans of Marvel are practically brimming with excitement at the prospect of past franchise characters returning for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home next month, with rumors of past web-heads Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield gaining even more traction in the last week with a purported leaked image of the trio appearing together.

Though aspects of the image are pretty convincing, it’s still pretty blurry and could still be a fake. A second image with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil was also leaked but looked even less convincing.

And despite Tom Holland himself saying neither Maguire nor Garfield will appear in the film, as well as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige warning audiences to curb expectations, that has not tempered excitement at the prospect of having multiple web slingers appear in the multiverse-centric movie.

Some new concept art shared to Twitter by @GSKywalke (whose account has apparently since been deleted) is furthering that excitement, featuring Maguire and Garfield getting their own dedicated posters amid a thorn of metal Dock Ock arms, interconnected with the central, authentic Holland poster Sony previously released, in a shared scene.

CONCEPT — Geovani Lindão (@GSKywalke) November 9, 2021

While the artist initially wrote “Leaked” in the tweet, subtitled with the actor’s names, he later replied to the tweet, clarifying, “CONCEPT.”

The piece nevertheless impressed fans, with one Twitter user saying, “Whoever created this should be hired by Sony.”

Whoever created this should be hired by Sony. Like in the movies when the thief breaks into a full-blown fortress so they hire him to lead its security! This guy is doing their job better than Marvel/Sony. — its a me john (@BlanketMan77) November 9, 2021

And while some pointed out the image was obviously cobbled together from other photos, people nonetheless praised the editing job and concept.

fake or not, the editing on this concept is unreal🔥 — Mαshimα (@gilchangretta) November 9, 2021

It was also pointed out how the interconnected images seem like an obvious idea in retrospect but was only brought to light with the image, making it all the more impressive.

IMO, if you look at the first poster, it does very much look like it could be the center of a series of posters, as much is happening "off-screen." But I didn't think of that until I saw this mockup. Now it seems obvious. To me, that's pretty genius. — its a me john (@BlanketMan77) November 9, 2021

According to IMDB, Officially confirmed in Spider-Man: No Way Home is Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ Dr. Curtis Connors / Lizard, Thomas Haden Church’s Flint Marko / Sandman, and J.K. Simmons reprising his role from Far From Home as J. Jonah Jameson. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin doesn’t appear on the official cast list, though the villain is featured in the poster so it seems like there’s a good shot he could return, too.

At this point, Maguire and Garfield’s involvement in the film — and certainly Cox — can be counted as rumor at best, but we’ll just have to see how it all shakes out when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.