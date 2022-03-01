‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ finally drops official art with all 3 Spideys

It’s been almost 12 weeks since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, and yet official images of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire unmasked have been frustratingly hard to come by.

A raft of behind the scenes footage was revealed not too long ago to start building buzz for the impending home video release of the sixth highest-grossing movie ever made, but Sony and Marvel Studios are still holding back on dropping a batch stills directly from the multiversal adventure.

While that hasn’t changed, the studio has at least offered up the first banner featuring all three Peter Parkers standing side-by-side, which is presumably going to be used as the cover for a special or limited edition disc.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' finally drops an official art with all 3 Spideys 1 of 2

Sadly, we haven’t gotten a rear-view just yet so we can determine once and for all which of the Holy Trinity was packing a fake ass in their costume, but it’s about time No Way Home started offering up Garfield and Maguire goodies.

Everyone new they were in the film months before, and while that didn’t make it any less awesome when they finally showed up, we’re well beyond the point of maintaining any sort of secrecy.