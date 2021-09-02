Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Has A Very Strong Chance Of Being Delayed

Marvel fans have been ecstatic since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer anticipating its December release, however, according to a report, the film has a strong chance of facing a delay that would push its release back into 2022.

According to entertainment reporter Grace Randolph, sources have hinted to her that both Venom: Let there be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home could be facing delays.

I’ll tell you something else I’m hearing…



There’s a VERY strong chance#Venom2 & #SpiderManNoWayHome will move



And Spidey could get #DoctorStrange2 March 2022 date



We should find out sometime in the next month or so… pic.twitter.com/HvxOnRKEOJ — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 1, 2021

In the case of Venom, this news had been reported previously, though no official indication has come from Sony. This is the first time that Spider-Man: No Way Home’s December release has been called to question and according to Randolph the delay could see the film take the release date in March 2022 which was intended for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Randolph shared that more news should come out in the next month or so if a change in release date is on the horizon, however, the imminent release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could dictate Marvel’s plans to put their films out in theatres going forward.

Concerns of theatrical releases taking place arose after the US recorded a new influx of COVID cases related to the Delta variant. With this being the situation, it wouldn’t be unheard of for the studio to delay the film in hopes of seeing a release in a safer theatre-going environment.

For now, fans can keep their fingers crossed and hope for Spider-Man: No Way Home to hit theatres as scheduled on December 17th.