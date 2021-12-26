‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ merch confirms it’s open season on spoilers

Even though you didn’t have to look very hard if you were actively seeking to uncover Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers, most of the social media sphere did a pretty good job at keeping things under wraps until audiences had the chance to discover the movie’s many surprises for themselves.

Now that the third installment in the first Tom Holland trilogy has been out in the open for ten days, though, the veil of secrecy has been lifted to the point of being shattered altogether. Marvel officially named Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s variants, while tie-in merchandise revealed the return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That trend continues with even more merch, which doesn’t just reveal the trio of Spideys swinging into action, but one of their most heartfelt and memorable exchanges during the third act.

Having smashed multiple box office records on an almost daily basis to crack a billion dollars in less than two weeks, you’d probably have to travel a great distance to find any self-respecting MCU fan that hasn’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home at least once yet. As a result, it’s open season on spoilers, but it’d be fair to say enough time has elapsed that it’s not going to be an issue.