‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ script released online in its entirety

We’re obviously well past the point of Spider-Man: No Way Home maintaining any level of secrecy whatsoever, given that it recently became the sixth highest-grossing movie ever made, meaning that a huge number of people have seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal blockbuster at least once.

In particular, Andrew Garfield is luxuriating in being able to talk about his return as The Amazing Spider-Man universe’s Peter Parker, having spent the better part of two years going out of his way to repeatedly deny he was part of the movie, with the actor revealing that only his immediate family were in the know.

Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers had one hell of a job trying to wrangle so many moving parts and reality-bending machinations into a coherent script, never mind one of 2021’s best-reviewed films. If you’re curious to see how it all came together, then the duo’s 182-page screenplay has now been released online in full via Deadline.

You could almost feel the weight being lifted from the shoulders of the principal cast, crew, and producers when they were finally able to speak about Spider-Man: No Way Home at length, with Sony and Marvel Studios having gone out of their way to try and stem the tide of speculation, scuttlebutt, rumor, and hearsay at every opportunity, and you can bet plenty of fans are going to dive right in and read the entire script from start to finish.