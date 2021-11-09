Spider-Man: No Way Home Theory Suggests Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield’s Return Isn’t What You Think

Will they or won’t they? That’s the question on every Spider-Man fan’s lips regarding the potential return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for this year’s No Way Home.

Unsurprisingly, Marvel and Sony have given absolutely nothing away, with the former’s Kevin Feige having warned fans to temper their expectations for what is undoubtedly this year’s most anticipated movie. In light of yesterday’s leaked photos depicting both actors standing side by side alongside Tom Holland’s Web-Slinger (which have yet to be confirmed as legitimate, by the way), talking audiences down from the peak of Mt. Hype is, at this point, borderline impossible.

Even if one is to assume the overwhelming evidence is true, however, it’s still worth keeping excitement in check, especially if this latest fan theory has any credence.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Reddit user u/actuai_butt believes it possible that Feige and No Way Home director Jon Watts are concealing a huge bait-and-switch with Maguire and Garfield.

Rather than be depicted as bona fide wall crawlers from different universes to Holland’s own, the theory suggests that both iterations will instead be actors who play the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in films. A pretty meta and fourth-wall-breaking take, for sure, and while possible, could end up enraging fans hoping and expecting to see Maguire and Garfield reprise their roles verbatim from years past.

Would you consider the above to be a complete cop-out, were it to unfold before your very eyes on the big screen? Let us know in the usual place below!

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters next month, Dec. 17.