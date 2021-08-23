Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leak Spawns Angry Kevin Feige Memes

Kevin Feige does his best to maintain the veil of secrecy around every upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project for as long as possible, something that’s especially true of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Bar a couple of images that preceded the official title reveal, we haven’t seen a shred of footage or any official production stills from Tom Holland’s third solo outing.

That’s very atypical of the MCU when there’s less than four months to go until No Way Home swings into theaters, but we’re all expecting the first trailer to arrive later today. The bad news is that a leaked version was making the rounds just a few hours ago, with Sony currently on the rampage trying to erase it from online existence.

Of course, a whole lot of people have no doubt already seen it by now, although plenty of others will be more than happy to wait for a pristine high quality clip rather than grainy cellphone footage. Needless to say, MCU fans were quick to swamp the internet with furious Feige memes, which you can check out below.

Kevin Feige when he discovers that the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer has been leaked. pic.twitter.com/fuUocOr9ik — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) August 22, 2021

Kevin Feige looking at leakers rn pic.twitter.com/0IjueqOOie — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 22, 2021

lock your doors, kevin feige is coming. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/Gk1R7uNH0r — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) August 22, 2021

Kevin Feige seeing No Way Home trending vs him realising why pic.twitter.com/n3BFEWFftV — Jøsh (@_undeadboi_) August 22, 2021

LOCK YOUR DOORS CAUSE KEVIN FEIGE ARE GONNA COME TO UR HOUSE https://t.co/GBnpICvaUb — jane doe (@idkwhoamitbh) August 23, 2021

Kevin Feige arriving at the home of the person who leaked the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer pic.twitter.com/Hkr6vupN6N — Jake Metz (@jake_metz) August 22, 2021

kevin feige pulling up the kid’s house who leaked the Spider Man trailer: #SpiderManNoWayHome



pic.twitter.com/1cdSOq1GYc — 𝒜.𝒲 (@AWV23) August 22, 2021

Kevin Feige to Sony after the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer leak: pic.twitter.com/XodAjPlfVo — All about movies – #BLM (@about_movies18) August 22, 2021

Kevin Feige on his way to find whoever leaked the trailer #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/IB2XqzyljZ — Jøsh (@_undeadboi_) August 22, 2021

These Kevin Feige memes are hilarious. https://t.co/mzV2VkJmkQ — Nakee-J (@Nakee_JT) August 23, 2021

Kevin Feige explaining to that poor soul why he must die after leaking the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer pic.twitter.com/W3YzIXhgpj — ᴇᴅɢᴀʀ (@edckbar) August 22, 2021

Kevin Feige when he finds the person who leaked the trailer #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/8jDkeOxxTP — Dustin #FreeBritney (@DustinDavis1997) August 23, 2021

Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer previously had a thinly-veiled dig at Alfred Molina when Sam Raimi’s Doctor Octopus became the first member of the cast to divulge any concrete information regarding the multiversal plot, something that may have irritated Feige behind the scenes, even if he played it for laughs in public.

Both Sony and Marvel will be furious that the maiden footage Spider-Man: No Way Home circulated online well ahead of schedule, but at least it’s set to culminate in what promises to be an epic trailer that’ll dominate the cultural conversation for the rest of the day.