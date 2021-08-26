Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Reportedly Tie Into Fantastic Four

Kevin Feige is the only one who really knows what’s coming next, but one of the things fan love most about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the speculation that every shred of footage invites. The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has been dominating the online discourse for days since the first trailer dropped, and it’s even generated a ton of theories about what comes next.

Here's How Emily Blunt Could Look As Sue Storm In Fantastic Four Reboot 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tipster Mikey Sutton is the latest to throw his theoretical hat into the ring, by positing that Tom Holland’s third solo outing will lead directly into Fantastic Four reboot in some fashion. There’s already connective tissue in place with director Jon Watts set to jump from the web-slinger into the latest iteration of Marvel’s First Family, but yet, the movie doesn’t have a cast, crew, or release date.

Sutton offers that Avengers Tower will serve as the MCU’s Baxter Building, although we’ve heard conflicting scuttlebutt claiming it could become the headquarters for Qeng Enterprises, a shady company run by Kang the Conqueror variant Mr. Gryphon. As per Sutton’s information, though, Holland’s Peter Parker will become instantly enamored with Reed Richards and his genius-level intellect, while striking up a friendship with Johnny Storm.

The history between Spider-Man and Fantastic Four in the pages of Marvel Comics dates back almost 60 years and provides plenty of inspiration should this be the direction Marvel is heading, but we won’t have a better grasp on how it could potentially come together until No Way Home hits theaters in December, and that’s without mentioning Holland having to negotiate a new contract in the aftermath.