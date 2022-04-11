‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ wins big at 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

The 35th annual Kids’ Choice Awards took place this week at Santa Monica’s Barkar Hanger, with Spider-Man: No Way Home taking home three major awards.

The 2021 blockbuster juggernaut not only brought home the award for Favorite Movie, but Zendaya and Tom Holland also won Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Movie Actor respectively. Holland made a pre-recorded video appearance, saying thank you to the fans for making Spider-Man: No Way Home successful.

Holland also joked about how he never saw himself beating LeBron James in anything after he realized that the basketball star was also nominated for the same award for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

“Now, I just found out that I won one of these. But the most amazing thing about this is I also found out that LeBron James was also nominated for the same award. Now for me, personally, I can not foresee any scenario in the future where I beat LeBron James at anything. So thank you so much for voting for me because this means the world.”

The Kids Choice Awards was also a big night for the Disney Plus original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as it won Favorite Kids TV Show, with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett taking home Favorite Female TV Star and Favorite Male TV Star for their work in the series.

Of course, award wins are becoming a regular part of Rodrigo’s life, also winning ‘Favorite Breakout Artist’ a week after she took home three Grammys.

See the full list of winners here below:

Favorite Kids TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

Favorite Cartoon

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Bryce Gheisar, The Astronauts , Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Cooper Barnes, Danger Force

Joshua Bassett, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Luca Luhan, Danger Force

Raphael Alejandro, Bunk’d

Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye

Mary Mouser, Cobra Kai

Miranda Cosgrove, iCarly

Peyton List, Cobra Kai

Yara Shahidi, Black-ish, Grown-ish

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye

Jerry Trainor, iCarly

Nathan Kress, iCarly

Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai

Tom Hiddlesto, Loki

Favorite Movie

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie, Eternals

Camila Cabello, Cinderella

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Emma Stone, Cruella

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy, Red Notice

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

Favorite Animated Movie

Encanto

Luca

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

Awkwafina, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Raya and the Last Dragon

Charlize Theron, The Addams Family 2

Keanu Reeves, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Reese Witherspoon, Sing 2

Scarlett Johansson, Sing 2

Tom Kenny, SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Music Collaboration

“Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

“Rumors” – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

“STAY” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Favorite Global Music Star

Adele (UK)

BTS (Asia)

Camilo (Latin America)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

Favorite Song

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Take My Breath” -The Weeknd

“Up” – Cardi B

Favorite Breakout Artist

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

Favorite Album

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Creator

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

Favorite Female Creator

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

Favorite Female Sports Star

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Favorite Video Game