‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ wins big at 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards
The 35th annual Kids’ Choice Awards took place this week at Santa Monica’s Barkar Hanger, with Spider-Man: No Way Home taking home three major awards.
The 2021 blockbuster juggernaut not only brought home the award for Favorite Movie, but Zendaya and Tom Holland also won Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Movie Actor respectively. Holland made a pre-recorded video appearance, saying thank you to the fans for making Spider-Man: No Way Home successful.
Holland also joked about how he never saw himself beating LeBron James in anything after he realized that the basketball star was also nominated for the same award for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy.
“Now, I just found out that I won one of these. But the most amazing thing about this is I also found out that LeBron James was also nominated for the same award. Now for me, personally, I can not foresee any scenario in the future where I beat LeBron James at anything. So thank you so much for voting for me because this means the world.”
@nickelodeon WAIT Tom Holland is #SpiderMan?!? 😲 #kca #nowayhome #acceptancespeech #lebronjames ♬ original sound – Nickelodeon
The Kids Choice Awards was also a big night for the Disney Plus original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as it won Favorite Kids TV Show, with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett taking home Favorite Female TV Star and Favorite Male TV Star for their work in the series.
Of course, award wins are becoming a regular part of Rodrigo’s life, also winning ‘Favorite Breakout Artist’ a week after she took home three Grammys.
See the full list of winners here below:
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Danger Force
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV Show
- Cobra Kai
- iCarly
- Marvel Studios’ Loki
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
- The Flash
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
- American Idol
- America’s Got Talent
- Kids Baking Championship
- LEGO Masters
- The Masked Singer
- Wipeout
Favorite Cartoon
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)
- Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Bryce Gheisar, The Astronauts , Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Cooper Barnes, Danger Force
- Joshua Bassett, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Luca Luhan, Danger Force
- Raphael Alejandro, Bunk’d
- Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye
- Mary Mouser, Cobra Kai
- Miranda Cosgrove, iCarly
- Peyton List, Cobra Kai
- Yara Shahidi, Black-ish, Grown-ish
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
- Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye
- Jerry Trainor, iCarly
- Nathan Kress, iCarly
- Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai
- Tom Hiddlesto, Loki
Favorite Movie
- Cinderella
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Movie Actress
- Angelina Jolie, Eternals
- Camila Cabello, Cinderella
- Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
- Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune
Favorite Movie Actor
- Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice
- John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
- LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy, Red Notice
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
Favorite Animated Movie
- Encanto
- Luca
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
- Sing 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie
- Awkwafina, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Raya and the Last Dragon
- Charlize Theron, The Addams Family 2
- Keanu Reeves, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- Reese Witherspoon, Sing 2
- Scarlett Johansson, Sing 2
- Tom Kenny, SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Female Artist
- Adele
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
- Black Eyed Peas
- BTS
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Music Collaboration
- “Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- “Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- “Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
- “Rumors” – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
- “STAY” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Favorite Global Music Star
- Adele (UK)
- BTS (Asia)
- Camilo (Latin America)
- Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Tems (Africa)
Favorite Song
- “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “Easy On Me” – Adele
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Take My Breath” -The Weeknd
- “Up” – Cardi B
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Chlöe
- Glass Animals
- Jack Harlow
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
- Walker Hayes
Favorite Album
- 30 – Adele
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Creator
- Austin Creed
- MrBeast
- Ninja
- Ryan’s World
- Spencer X
- Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator
- Addison Rae
- Charli D’Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- Kids Diana Show
- Lexi Rivera
- Miranda Sings
Favorite Female Sports Star
- Candace Parker
- Chloe Kim
- Naomi Osaka
- Sasha Banks
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
Favorite Video Game
- Brookhaven
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2022
- Mario Party Superstars