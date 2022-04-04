Breakout star Olivia Rodrigo has taken home one of music’s highest honors tonight, winning the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The pop artist scored the award for her debut studio album SOUR which came out in May 2021, featuring a ton of overnight hits like Good 4 U, Traitor, and Drivers License.

As you’d expect, Rodrigo was overwhelmed with joy at winning the award, sharing a story about her mom’s support for her goal of one day scoring a Grammy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuEluYHK2jA

“When I was nine years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking. So the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive, even though I’m sure thought it was just a little kid pipe dream. I want to thank my mom for being supportive of all of my dreams, no matter how crazy.”

Rodrigo triumphed over some tough competition to net the award, beating out Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish.

It was a great night at the Grammys for Rodrigo, who didn’t only take the huge pop award but also Best New Artist, which was a category stacked with talent this year, including Baby Keem, Glass Animals, The Kid LAROI, and more.

At the time of writing this, Rodrigo’s night isn’t over yet; SOUR is still up for Album of the Year.