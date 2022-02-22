‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers tease more ideas for Maguire and Garfield

It was inevitable that once Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in theaters to confirm the worst-kept secret in the industry, fans wouldn’t be satisfied with seeing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s returning Peter Parkers just once.

Sure enough, social media has been ablaze with hopes, dreams, campaigns, and hashtags demanding everything from Maguire and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 to Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3, as well as calls for the latter to act as the canonical web-slinger of the Sony universe that houses Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Whether or not any of that actually comes to fruition remains entirely up for debate, but the studio has shown itself more than willing to mine the Spidey back catalogue for all it’s worth, so we definitely can’t take it off the table. Interestingly, No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers may have left the door ever so slightly ajar.

Speaking at IGN Fan Fest, the duo teased that they considered adding a stinger teasing the changes made to Maguire and Garfield’s own timelines, which would indicate they’ve thought about what comes next.

“Chris and I even were tempted to maybe, you know, pitch a tag where you got to see something. ‘What would happen if this guy goes back and this has changed? Wouldn’t that be fun?’ Again, we didn’t want to distract from the emotion of what was going on with our Peter Parker.”

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

We know for sure that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be back on our screens, but we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed to see what the future holds for his predecessors.