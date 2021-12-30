‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers tease the next trilogy

Kevin Feige may have confirmed that Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie is in early development, but Sony producer Amy Pascal jumped the gun ever so slightly when she claimed than an entire new trilogy was already in the works.

That doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen, because it almost definitely will, especially after Holland cleared up the confusion of saying he didn’t envision himself squeezing into the spandex by the time he hit 30. The final scenes of No Way Home have offered a relatively blank narrative slate with which to send Peter Parker off to college, and that was entirely by design.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed that the ending of No Way Home was created in an effort to conclusively tie off the three-film arc that began in Homecoming, while leaving the door wide open for further adventures for the web-slinger.

“We knew we were going to end up in that place. As far as what it means, whether or not there are going to be more? All we could do was try to service this story and tell what we felt was the best version of this story. It’s ended in a place where it could feel like a satisfying to this particular Spider-Man, or it definitely could keep going. We get this team together in a room – and again, each one of these movies has had a big thing from the previous to react to. To be a story engine. If there were to be another one, we have this big change at the end that would be a huge story engine to what comes next. I think it could be a satisfying conclusion or just another really fun, inciting incident for another story. I hope they do more. But I don’t know.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a very different place by the time the next standalone Spider-Man arrives, with plenty of multiversal chaos set to ensue in the interim, but the bare bones are already in place for Holland’s Peter to eventually be reunited with Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon’s Ned in a much different setting.