Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 3 Main Villains Reportedly Revealed

Though it hasn’t been 100 percent officially confirmed as yet, all the signs are pointing toward Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring the long-awaited movie debut of the Sinister Six. Not only that, but the supervillain team will be made up of half a dozen iconic foes from Spider-Man’s cinematic past. The threequel’s first trailer, for example, gave fans a quick peek at Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, as well as hinting at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

A closer inspection of the trailer also revealed glimpses of what’s likely Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. Though we couldn’t detect him in the trailer, Paul Giamatti is also believed to be turning up as Rhino. Needless to say, that’s the most villains we’ve ever had in a single Spidey flick before now, so obviously some will get more screen time than others. But which ones?

Insider Daniel RPK has claimed on Twitter that three out of the six will be the main antagonists of the film, with one of them in particular serving as the leader of the group. According to RPK, Goblin, Ock and Electro are the top three, with Dafoe’s Noman Osborn described as “the big bad.”

Goblin, Ock and Electro are the main three villains out of the S6. Goblin is the big bad — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) September 24, 2021

Molina and Foxx were the first returning faces to be confirmed for No Way Home, so it adds up that they would have a bigger role than some others. What’s more, Dafoe filling the status of big bad makes sense given both Gobbie’s importance in Spidey lore and also the iconic nature of Dafoe’s performance in the original Spider-Man movie from Sam Raimi.

Of course, everyone’s expecting these classic foes to reunite with their old enemies, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as well as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. But Marvel and Sony are attempting to keep a lid on their involvement at this stage. Regardless, there’s not much longer until all the film’s secrets will be revealed. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into cinemas on Dec. 17.