‘Spider-Man’ producer teases Peter Parker meeting Miles Morales

Spider-Monday may have gotten off to a rocky start when almost every single website run by a major theater chain crashed under the weight of unprecedented demand for Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets, but we’ve since been inundated with some huge news.

Not only have Sony and Marvel Studios officially extended their working relationship, but longtime Spidey producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that another solo trilogy for Tom Holland is in the works, with development expected to start imminently so that the studio can get those three movies out there before the time the actor turns 30.

Holland already admitted that he’d love to see Miles Morales become the next permanent Spider-Man once he hangs up the spandex for good, and in an interview with Fandango, Pascal teased that the two web-slingers may yet end up crossing paths.

“I would say there’s so many things that we’re going to be able to explore, but what we always have to do before we decide who the villain is going to be and what Spidey goes up against is what is the story we’re telling about? You know? What’s the Peter Parker story we’re telling? What’s the Miles Morales story that we’re telling? But we always have to start with that. The good thing about these movies is as big as the canvas they take place on can be, they are always just stories about a kid.”

We know that Miles is technically part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon after he was name-dropped in a roundabout way by Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis in Homecoming, but for all we know, there may be plans afoot to incorporate him into the mythology once Spider-Man: No Way Home wraps up Holland’s first trio of adventures, and you can bet it would send the fan base into a state of total meltdown.