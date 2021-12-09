Spider-Man voice actor wants a role in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Last weekend saw Sony bombard us with brand new information regarding animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is coming to theaters in October of next year.

As well as confirmation that it’s only the first half of a two-part multiversal extravaganza, Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 factored heavily into the teaser, with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealing that Miguel O’Hara will have a substantial role in the story.

On top of that, an eagle-eyed fan spotted an Easter Egg for cult favorite variant Spider-Man India, which is one of just countless web-slingers we’re set to see in the movie. So far only Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales, Isaac’s O’Hara, Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker and Keke Palmer’s Jessica Drew have been confirmed, but another alumni has now thrown their hat into the ring.

Responding to a poll asking which Spideys people wanted to see in Across the Spider-Verse, Spectacular Spider-Man‘s Josh Keaton made it perfectly clear that he wants in.

The one and only Spectacular Spider-Man. https://t.co/ulcXzjL03V — 🇺🇸🎄Josh 'Tis the Keaton 🎄🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) December 7, 2021

Spectacular Spider-Man only ran for two seasons and 26 episodes, but it’s remained a hugely popular contribution to the animated back catalogue, and there’s a lot of people already supporting Keaton’s push for an Across the Spider-Verse cameo.