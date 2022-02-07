‘Spider-Verse’ producers tease connections to MCU multiverse

Given that their background lies almost entirely in the comedy genre, it’s hard to tell whether or not Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are being serious when constantly batting away questions about the upcoming animated sequel potentially tying itself to the live-action movies.

At various points, the filmmaking duo have addressed Tom Holland and Zendaya’s desire to make cameo appearances in the two-part spectacular more than once, while also calling out Sony and No Way Home for stealing their idea to have Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers meet up for a fan-pleasing interaction.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, it was brought up yet again, with Miller expertly dodging the line of inquiry.

“The multiverse is big and wide. And all things grow… Why would you think a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?”

It definitely can’t be ruled out, though, especially when Into the Spider-Verse and No Way Home have proven that multiversal blockbusters starring the friendly neighborhood superhero are more than capable of winning rave reviews from critics, and making a ton of money at the box office.

However, Across the Spider-Verse and whatever comes next after that is Miles Morales’ story first and foremost, so it might be a little distracting to thrown in connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and it’s not like there isn’t a cavalcade of other popular variants to be plucked from the pages of the comics and brought to the big screen.