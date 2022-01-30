‘Spider-Verse’ producers tease the two-part animated sequel

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim, and was praised for its unique and captivating animation, voice acting and character depiction. The film, which served as the first animated feature film in the Spider-Man franchise, bagged the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for best animated film, amongst other prestigious awards and accolades.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the filmmaking duo who served as producers of the film, discussed, in an interview with Collider, about Miller’s new show The After Party, and the pair teased on the two-part animated sequels to Into the Spider-Verse.

When asked about the upcoming films, Lord said:

“Well, I would say that as Chris pointed out, we only like to do things that are hard. So we made it really hard on ourselves. And we’ve made it pretty hard on Miles too. I don’t know, can you … I’m looking at Chris because I’m hoping…”



Miller added

“It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel, because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing again. so, the idea that we would be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically, to have each world have its own art style and to be able to push the folks at Imageworks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand. And seeing the development of that stuff is breathtaking. It’s the reason that we keep doing it because it’s so hard to get it right.”



With the second part of the Spider-Verse series out later this year, not much else has been revealed concerning the plot, outside of the continuation of the multi-dimensional world that was revealed in the first part.