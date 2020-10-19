Spider-Man 3 Audition Video May Reveal [SPOILERS] Death

Spider-Man 3 is getting more and more intriguing by the day. Following the casting of Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx and all those rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning, a new audition video for a very exciting addition to the MCU may reveal a huuuge spoiler that could transform the Spidey movie franchise. Warning: if things are as they appear, there could be major spoilers beyond this point.

Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse has uncovered a now-deleted audition posted on Vimeo from an African-American actor trying out for the part of “Daniel”. Coupled with intel supplied by Daniel Richtman, it seems like a safe bet that this “Daniel” is really Miles Morales. In the video, as Murphy describes it, “Daniel” is depicted as a big fan of Spider-Man who’s stopped in the street by a cop for wearing a Spidey tee – no doubt because of Peter Parker being framed by Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But it’s possible that Peter’s got much bigger problems coming his way. This audition also features “Daniel” reacting to a news report on TV – which reveals that Spider-Man has died! Now, as Murphy points out, it is possible that this video isn’t genuine, as there are fake ones of this kind out there. If it is genuine, though, we can all agree that Marvel is highly unlikely to kill off Peter for good. So maybe we can infer something about the plot from this.

Murphy suggests that this scene could take place on another Earth, one where Spidey does die and Miles takes over – we know the multiverse will come into play in the movie through Strange, hence Foxx’s return as Electro. This Miles may then cross over to the mainstream universe for future films, as we’re hearing Marvel is after someone to play him in up to six movies.

We’ll know more as Spider-Man 3 enters production extremely soon before it hits theaters in December 2021.