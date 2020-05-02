A Venom/Spider-Man crossover seemed like a pipe dream not so long ago, but that Morbius trailer blew our minds when it confirmed Sony’s Marvel films and the MCU were one and the same. We’ve yet to have it confirmed that Peter Parker and Eddie Brock will come face to face on screen, but Tom Hardy has been dropping hints about it for a while and it seems very likely at this point that Spidey will cameo in upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

But let’s imagine for a second that things went even further than a cameo and the studios used the merging of the two franchises to explore the classic Black Suit Spidey arc. That’s the concept digital artist Spdrmnkyxxiii has run with in this epic new piece. The artwork depicts the wall-crawler infected with the Venom symbiote, complete with the traditional white Spider-Man emblem that’s obviously missing from Hardy’s version of the character.

Spider-Man Bonds With The Symbiote In Venom: Let There Be Carnage Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The MCU Spider-Man movies seem to be focused on exploring storylines and villains that haven’t been done on the big screen before, so that would leave Sony free to tackle Black Suit Spidey over on their side of things. Obviously, it was already done before in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, but with limited success. Venom, on the other hand, was a massive hit, so a Holland/Hardy team-up would no doubt break the box office, too.

But again, this is far from confirmed at this stage. Still, a brief walk-on – or swing-on – part for Holland doesn’t seem so far-fetched, considering that Michael Keaton will return as Vulture in Morbius. The only problem is we’ll have to wait a while to see if there’s anything to this, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage was recently bumped back from its October release to June 25th, 2021. Likewise, Spider-Man 3 is now arriving in November next year.