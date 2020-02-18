Watch: Incredible Spider-Man 3 Fan Trailer Introduces Sinister Six

Far From Home certainly ended on a cliffhanger, with the identity of Spider-Man being revealed by J. Jonah Jameson. For the first time in any iteration of the character on the big screen, the whole world now knows what Peter Parker does in between classes.

It’s a major shakeup for the hero and while filming has yet to begin on the third installment in the series, YouTuber Billy Crammer has already put together an unofficial trailer for Spider-Man 3 that certainly whets our appetites. At a brisk 95 seconds, the preview begins with the post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming where Scorpion (Michael Mando) implies that Vulture (Michael Keaton) knows the identity of the wall-crawler.

From there, the trailer seamlessly splices in footage from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to showcase the never-used Sinister Six subplot that would have been introduced in a third film featuring Andrew Garfield. Not only that, but Crammer also includes scenes from the first Garfield movie, Spider-Man 2 and even the Spider-Man video game. Honestly, I’m surprised we didn’t get any Venom footage for good measure. Then again, I might’ve missed it.

Last year, we reported that Kraven and Scorpion would be the main villains of Spider-Man 3 and seeing that Vulture makes an appearance in the upcoming Morbius, it stands to reason that the third entry in the Tom Holland series will feature several antagonists as it builds towards the Sinister Six.

While the untitled third Spider-Man movie won’t be with us until the summer of 2021, at least we have this excellent trailer by Mr. Crammer to fill the void in the meantime. And if you enjoyed it as much as we did, be sure to check out his impressive Batman Beyond trailer, too.