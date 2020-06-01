Spider-Man Fans Wishing Tom Holland A Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Tom Holland! Marvel fans are flocking to social media today (June 1st) to wish the British actor many happy returns. The Spider-Man star, who’s appeared as the webslinger a total of five times so far, turns 24 today.

Holland’s been acting for years, getting his big break in the Billy Elliot stage musical and starring in the acclaimed drama The Impossible, but it was landing the role of Peter Parker in the MCU that properly launched his career. In 2016, he made his Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War and most recently appeared in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Here are just a few of the well wishes going around on Twitter from Spidey lovers and Holland-heads alike.

Happy Birthday @TomHolland1996 You’re awesome, weird, funny, and an inspiration. It’s your day, so spend it how you want to. Hope your wishes come true.🥳❤️🙏🕷🕸#TomHolland pic.twitter.com/6EtTqphIwn — Matthew Woolbright (@MatthewWoolbrig) June 1, 2020

Wish you many more happy returns of the day @TomHolland1996 our @spidybaby (Peter Parker) pic.twitter.com/ICH9O2PXzg — Siva Mukkanti Chowdary (@SivaMukkantiCh1) June 1, 2020

Happy Birthday, the adorable and charitable Tom Holland! pic.twitter.com/FpGMXjq2mW — herovillainfantasies #BlacklivesMatter (@herovillainfan1) June 1, 2020

Happpy birthday @TomHolland1996 !!!!!miss you bud and I hope you are safe and spending it well with family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ErdzxeNMMP — Gerardoooo (no one) (@Lord_Dislick) June 1, 2020

Happy Birthday to the amazing Tom Holland ❤️❤️ @TomHolland1996 Have the best day ever! pic.twitter.com/3hUWciT39C — B 🖤 (@briibrii_191) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday Tom Holland ♡ pic.twitter.com/V8HLsI5QGx — ven (@hiddlesgold) June 1, 2020

happy birthday to the one and only tom holland pic.twitter.com/wpbXVWogoV — ✨Maria✨ ᵇˡᵐ (@quackzonqueen) June 1, 2020

Given that Civil War was followed by 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2020 is actually the first time since 2015 that we won’t have any of Holland’s wall-crawler to watch on the big screen. That’s a bit of a bummer, but at least we know he’s coming back in Spider-Man 3. That was set for next summer, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic holding up production, it’s now out in November 2021 instead.

Away from the MCU, Holland has got a bunch of projects on the horizon as well. He’s reuniting with the Russo brothers for drama movie Cherry, starring alongside Batman actor Robert Pattinson in The Devil All the Time and teaming up with Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley for the long-delayed Chaos Walking. Likewise, he’s still attached to play Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, which was recently yet again pushed back due to the lockdown.

Hap-hap-hap happy birthday, Tom Holland! May you swing by our screens as Spider-Man again soon.