New Black And Gold Spidey Suit Revealed For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Fans are still waiting on the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home to arrive, but in a twist that’s now become par for the course for many Hollywood blockbusters, the tie-in merchandise is starting to offer up some plot, character, and even costume details.

A recent LEGO set hinted that Tom Holland’s web-slinger will be getting another upgrade to his suit, while also potentially teasing how several of the villains will factor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal blockbuster. Another range of merch has now been unveiled and, as you can see below, it looks as though Spidey will be sporting some nifty black and gold duds at some point.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch Reveals New Black And Gold Spidey Suit 1 of 6

While toy lines and such are never a guarantee of something that’ll be replicated onscreen, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier range did give away a 100% accurate look at Sam Wilson’s Captain America outfit long before he suited up in the Disney Plus exclusive, so it would be safe to assume that Holland will be adopting darker hues in No Way Home.

As for the logistical purpose of the black and gold ensemble, it’s been pointed out that it bears a distinct resemblance to the Anti-Ock suit seen in Insomniac’s Spider-Man video game, so it could have unique properties that come in handy against spoiler merchant Alfred Molina‘s returning Doctor Octopus.

Then again, in the comic books the wall-crawler has often worn insulated gear to combat the threat of Electro, so it might even serve him well against Jamie Foxx’s returning Max Dillon. Of course, we’ll have a much better idea when of how everything ties together when the first Spider-Man: No Way Home footage finally debuts, whenever that may be.