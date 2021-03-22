Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Photos Confirm The Return Of A Familiar Character

One of the greatest strengths of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise has been in the casting. Tom Holland is a lot of people’s all-time favorite Peter Parker, with the actor bringing a youthful exuberance to the role that many felt was lacking during Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s stints under the costume.

The supporting cast has been just as strong, too, with Holland and Zendaya’s dynamic putting a fresh spin on the relationship between Peter and MJ, while Jacob Batalon’s Ned plays off the other two very well, even if he’s essentially there for comic relief and little else. Furthermore, in both Homecoming and Far From Home, plenty of minor roles were assigned to talented comedians who made the most of their limited screen time, and that looks set to continue in No Way Home.

As you can see below, a new batch of set photos has confirmed the return of Hannibal Buress’ Coach Wilson, who’s seen shooting some hoops with his onscreen students from Midtown High, with the actor’s reliably laconic presence guaranteed to generate more than a few laughs.

Spider-Man 3: No Way Home Set Photos Show Zendaya & Cast Playing Basketball pic.twitter.com/UOc1ralBvP — Marvel Love (@the_owl_house10) March 21, 2021

It’s hardly an earth-shattering reveal, but when the overwhelming majority of the casting talk surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home has resided entirely in the realm of rumors and speculation linking almost every major character to have looked in the web-slinger’s direction with a cameo, it’s good to know that some lower key familiar faces are returning as well.

After all, it’s not as if the entirety of the movie will revolve around multiversal shenanigans, and Peter’s still just a high school kid at the end of the day, so Spider-Man: No Way Home needs to spend at least a little bit of time exploring the mundanities of his everyday life in between saving the world.