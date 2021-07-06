Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer May Debut After Loki Finale

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are getting more than a little impatient waiting for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home footage to drop. After all, it’s only five months or so until Tom Holland’s third solo outing swings into theaters, and we’re all on tenterhooks as to whether or not the teaser will finally let the cat out of the bag and confirm the involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

After the maiden promo for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted on star Simu Liu’s birthday, fingers were crossed that the same treatment would be given to No Way Home on the day Holland turned 25. When that didn’t happen, bets were instead hedged on Tobey Maguire’s 46th anniversary, and then director Jon Watts hitting 40, which happened the very next day.

Of course, that didn’t come to fruition, but insider Grace Randolph is now hinting that No Way Home will unleash a teaser in the next couple of weeks, which feels about right given that Black Widow is releasing this coming Friday and there’s only two episodes of Disney Plus series Loki to go.

#SpiderManNoWayHome trailer update: I hear the TEASER trailer (a true teaser) is ready to go. However my sources still can’t confirm a drop date. There is SOME chance that #Marvel might want this week to be all about #Loki & #BlackWidow and Sony is playing along. We’ll see… pic.twitter.com/8iza8IWTbP — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 5, 2021

There’s been plenty of chatter that Spider-Man: No Way Home footage could be tacked onto Black Widow in an effort to encourage more folks to head out to their local multiplex and see Scarlett Johansson’s swansong as Natasha Romanoff on the big screen. That’s a tactic plenty of studios have used before including Disney, who famously attached the teaser for The Phantom Menace to Brad Pitt’s romantic fantasy Meet Joe Black in 1998, with many fans paying full price to see Episode 1 in action before leaving immediately afterwards. However, as of yet there are no guarantees, but fans definitely don’t want to get burned yet again.