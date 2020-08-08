Spider-Man’s Terrified Of Venom In Awesome New Fan Art

The first and only time that Spider-Man and Venom have crossed paths on the big screen so far yielded nothing but disappointment, with Sam Raimi failing to disguise the fact that he wasn’t particularly interested in Eddie Brock, and only wrote the character into Spider-Man 3 at the request of the studio.

It was arguably the most half-baked plot thread in a movie that was jam-packed full of them, and after keeping their fingers crossed for years that the two iconic characters would share some scenes together, a lot of fans instantly regretted it when they saw how it turned out. However, based entirely on how often comic book franchises are rebooted these days, the genre always comes full circle in the end and it seems inevitable at this point that Spider-Man and Venom will be reunited in live-action in the not-too-distant future.

Marvel and Sony’s latest agreement certainly makes it look as though the MCU and the SPUoMC will be crossing over much more than we first thought, with Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Vulture making a surprise appearance in the first trailer for Morbius, while Tom Holland is widely expected to appear as Peter Parker for both studios.

Tom Hardy has already teased on a few occasions what would happen if Venom ever got his hands on Spider-Man and now, some new fan art from Mizuri shows the friendly neighborhood web-slinger looking utterly terrified at the prospect, which you can check out below.

The MCU’s Spider-Man may have encountered gods, monsters and aliens, but that doesn’t mean he’d be anywhere near prepared for an encounter with someone like Venom, and with symbiotic sequel Let There Be Carnage set to arrive next year, it seems likely that we’ll have a much better idea by then of how close the two fan favorites are to meeting in a future outing in either of their respective comic book franchises.