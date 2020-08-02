New Spider-Man 3 Theory Explains How Venom May Be Involved

Marvel did a great job of keeping J.K. Simmons’ top-secret cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home under wraps, with fans shocked when the star of Sam Raimi’s Sony trilogy showed up at the end of the movie to continue his long-running vendetta against the web-slinging superhero. With J. Jonah Jameson having revealed Peter Parker’s secret identity to the world, the delayed Spider-Man 3 will see the title hero on the run from the authorities as he attempts to clear his name over the death of Mysterio.

Simmons has since revealed that he’s signed up for multiple movies, and even has his next cameo in the bag, leading many to believe that the Daily Bugle chief could act as the narrative bridge between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. The first Morbius trailer seemed to confirm that the two comic book franchises exist in the same continuity, after all, and now a new theory claims that Jameson could be the one to bring Tom Hardy’s Venom into the MCU.

As per the theory, with Spider-Man on the run, Jameson will be doing everything in his power to bring the so-called murderer to justice, and given his status as an investigative journalist with strong comic book ties to both the teenage superhero and the Daily Bugle, Eddie Brock seems like the ideal candidate.

As ScreenRant explains:

With J. Jonah Jameson looking to fully bring Spider-Man down and now aware of the existence (and talents) of Eddie Brock, he could turn to him for help to successfully continue with his campaign against the young MCU hero. Jameson will need someone to find out more about Peter Parker – his backstory, the origin of Spider-Man, and all his missions so he can paint him as the villain he’s so convinced he is – and Eddie Brock could be the man he needs for such mission. Eddie Brock will come to Jameson’s attention thanks to Cletus Kasady. The newspaper mentions his escape, and in the post-credits scene of Venom, Eddie was getting ready to interview him in jail. Kasady’s escape will inevitably bring attention to Eddie’s interview, where Jameson will get an idea of his talent as a journalist and how he can help him with his anti-Spider-Man plans – and as Eddie will also know about Peter Parker thanks to Jameson’s reveal, he will surely be interested in finding out more about him and his actions as Spider-Man, though how honest Jameson will be with him about his true intentions of bringing the web-slinger down is unknown.

Fans have long wanted to see Spider-Man and Venom cross paths on the big screen after being massively disappointed with the way it played out in Sony’s Spider-Man 3, and with symbiotic sequel Let There Be Carnage set to hit theaters five months before the MCU’s threequel, we’ll have a much better idea by then how the pieces between Sony and Marvel’s shared universes will start fitting together. Especially if the rumors about Tom Holland and/or J.K. Simmons making cameo appearances in one of the SPUoMC’s upcoming adventures turn out to be true.