Spider-Man Reportedly Getting A New Mutant Love Interest

When you think of Spider-Man‘s love interests, the first name to pop into your head is either going to be Mary Jane Watson or Gwen Stacy, and so far the creative team behind every single live-action movie to feature the web-slinging superhero would agree. When the third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise arrives next December, it’ll be the eighth consecutive blockbuster to feature one of the two as Peter Parker’s main squeeze, and if recent reports are to be believed it’ll be the second Spider-Man 3 to feature both of them in some capacity.

Admittedly, Zendaya’s spin on MJ is an entirely different approach to the standard comic book redhead that audiences have been used to seeing over the last two decades, but no self-respecting franchise ever tells a straightforward love story without throwing plenty of obstacles in the way. To that end, tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that Firestar could end up being introduced as a future love interest for Tom Holland’s Peter, which would double as a method of slowly bringing the X-Men into the mix.

Angelica Jones made her debut in animated show Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends back in 1981 before eventually becoming a regular fixture of the comic books, and Sutton hints that she could be introduced into Spidey’s solo series alongside a teenage Bobby Drake as Kevin Feige begins slowly rolling out the concept of mutants in the MCU.

We’ve already heard plenty of candidates being rumored as an object for Peter’s affections once Spider-Man 3 draws his first trilogy to a close, but with Fantastic Four now in active development it surely can’t be long until we hear concrete plans regarding former Fox property X-Men as well.