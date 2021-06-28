[SPOILERS] Reportedly Has A Cameo In Spider-Man: No Way Home Post-Credits Scene

Fans are still desperately trying to put the pieces together and figure out when we’ll be seeing the first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you can bet the internet will let its disappointment be known if there’s no footage attached to the theatrical release of Black Widow one week from Friday.

At least we can rely on the standard MCU formula providing plenty of connective tissue to events past, present and future, and in No Way Home‘s case that extends to Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s web-slinging franchises, with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro confirmed so far, and based on the onslaught of rumors we should be getting another four villains to form a certain sextet.

The post-credits scenes of Disney Plus’ WandaVision set the stage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme is lending support to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker just three months before his own solo sequel arrives, so you can bet Phase Four’s multiversal trilogy is going to be threaded together in several significant ways.

We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be returning for Multiverse of Madness long before she was officially announced as part of the cast having previously dropped out – that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will show up during one of the post-credits scenes to forge an even stronger bond between WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2. Specifics remain under wraps for now, but given that she’s the most powerful superhero in the MCU, it might not be all sunshine and roses depending on how things stand when the movie ends.