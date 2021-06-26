[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Create The Dark Avengers In The MCU

Marvel fans have been convinced the Dark Avengers are coming to the MCU for a while now. Various rumors and reports have pointed to the twisted superhero team – led by Norman Osborn’s Iron Patriot in the comics – being on their way at some point in Phase 4 or 5. So far, there’s been no actual indication in the franchise that this is the case, but a recent Marvel Studios production may have just introduced the person who will be responsible for bringing them together later down the line.

Insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the one who will form the Dark Avengers in the MCU is none other than Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine AKA Val AKA Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ surprise role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Val was a very enigmatic figure in the Disney Plus show, a powerful manipulator of unknown allegiance who provided John Walker (Wyatt Russell) with his new alias, U.S. Agent.

This led to two fan theories: either she was working on setting up the Thunderbolts, on behalf of General Ross and the U.S. government, or she was a more unambiguously villainous character and was bringing together the Dark Avengers. According to Richtman, it’s the latter. What’s more, the tipster even says who Val is working for. As per this rumored intel, she is indeed Madame Hydra, just as fans have suspected, and she’ll go on to rebuild the sinister organization.

Richtman writes that Val is being established as a nemesis for Anthony Mackie’s Cap, which suggests she’ll play a major role in Captain America 4. It’s unclear if that means the Dark Avengers will feature in that movie or elsewhere, however. These details do fit with what many fans had guessed about the character, though even if things do take a different turn, it’s obvious that Val is about to become a significant threat to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.