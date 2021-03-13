[SPOILERS] Reportedly Took Deathstroke’s Eye In The DCEU

With the obvious exception of Nick Fury, Deathstroke is arguably the most famous comic book character to sport an eye patch, but much like Marvel’s cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D., Slade Wilson’s missing peeper doesn’t have an established backstory, and has thus been open to interpretation over the years.

Virtually every time he gets reinvented or updated in either comic books, animation or live-action, there’s a different reason given for his missing eye. Originally, it was his wife Adeline that shot him right in the eyeball in a fit of rage after their son was endangered, but across the multiple iterations of Deathstroke we’ve seen over the decades, it’s been changed to fit whatever story is being told.

So far, Deathstroke’s entire screentime in the DCEU has been limited to a post-credits cameo in Justice League, so it’s not as if there’s been any reason to dive into the mystery behind his missing appendage. However, there are few things Zack Snyder loves more than world-building and altering a popular figure’s history to suit his narrative, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we could be getting an explanation for Joe Manganiello’s partial blindness when the Snyder Cut arrives next week.

Deathstroke Returns In New Justice League Snyder Cut Photo

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us Jared Leto’s Joker would be getting a new look in the movie long before it was confirmed – Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor will inform Deathstroke of Bruce Wayne’s double life, which is when we’ll discover that Batman was responsible for him losing the eye in the first place.

Both Manganiello and Ben Affleck suited up for the final batch of reshoots, so we could even be getting a flashback to the moment in question, but we’ll find out in just five days when the all-new Justice League premieres on HBO Max.