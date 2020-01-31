In just the last week or two alone, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness has been rumored to include – deep breath – Nightmare, Brother Voodoo, Umar the Unrelenting, America Chavez, Clea and Namor the Submariner, not to mention the return of Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and Benedict Wong as, well, Wong. And while it remains to be seen if all of these characters will actually make it into the final cut of the film, we’ve now got one more to add to the list.

The Illuminerdi is reporting that Chiwetel Ejiofor will be back as Mordo. If you’ll recall, when we last saw him he’d lost faith in the Ancient One, believing there were “too many” sorcerers. In fact, the post-credits scene all but confirmed that he’d be back, so to hear that he’s now returning isn’t terribly surprising. Even if it remains to be seen what role he’ll play in what’s already an incredibly crowded film.

Eva Green Is Doctor Strange's Worst Nightmare In Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plot-wise, details are still hazy, but we know that Multiverse of Madness follows directly on from the events of WandaVision, and given that it’ll be taking us through multiple alternate realities, it might just be the most important movie and/or TV show in the MCU’s Phase Four. There’s going to be a lot going on it it, after all.

And though much of what we’ve been hearing lately remains unconfirmed, even this report from The Illuminerdi, we should start to get some more concrete details soon. Casting is now officially underway for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and with production gearing up to begin in a few months as well, the pieces will slowly begin falling into place for what might just be Marvel’s boldest film yet.