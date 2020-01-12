Director Scott Derrickson may have vacated the movie, but Marvel is still plowing ahead with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And with production due to start soon so it can make its May 2021 release, we imagine that most of the plot details have no doubt been locked in by now. In fact, we’re hearing that the villains of the sequel have been confirmed and this time, the Sorcerer Supreme will have his hands full with three antagonists to battle.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that Tom Holland is in talks for a cameo in Venom 2, both of which are now confirmed – say that, as expected, Nightmare is the primary threat in DS2. According to our intel though, the lord of the Nightmare Realm will also have two henchmen that he’ll send to stop Strange and who will act as the other main villains. These are Brother Voodoo and Umar, two characters pulled from the comics and both intriguing additions to the movie for different reasons.

For starters, Umar’s the sister of Dormammu and is typically depicted to be as much of a threat to Strange as her brother, so casting her as Nightmare’s henchwoman might be doing her a disservice. However, Marvel is likely keen to introduce her so that they can work with Clea, her daughter and Stephen Strange’s most famous love interest. It’s even been said that Clea could show up in DS2.

Eva Green Is Doctor Strange's Worst Nightmare In Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Brother Voodoo AKA Jericho Drumm, meanwhile, is likewise a surprising choice, seeing as he’s a hero and not a villain on the page. Fans have been expecting him to make an appearance, though, after his brother Daniel was murdered in Doctor Strange – Daniel’s death is key to Jericho’s origin story in the source material. It’s not unheard of for a supporting antagonist to reform by the end of the film, either, so maybe that’s what’s happening here. What’s more, we’re also hearing that Dracula could briefly appear, too, though only in a small capacity to set up his role in the Blade reboot, while Mordo will also return to cause trouble for Strange, but is considered more of a “minor villain” and not one of the main threats.

So, all things considered then, it seems like the hero will definitely have his hands full, and we already know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a hugely important installment in Phase 4, as it’s expected to connect with various different movies and TV shows. In fact, that may be why it was difficult for Derrickson and Marvel to see eye-to-eye on this one, leading to his departure.

Speaking of which, with Derrickson now gone, Marvel could change course and switch up the villains a bit, but for now, we’re being told that Nightmare, Umar and Voodoo will all feature, and given that this intel comes from the same sources who also told us months ago that various Defenders-related projects are currently in development, which MCU Cosmic confirmed this week, we’ve no reason to doubt it.