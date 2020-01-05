Multiple Defenders Projects Reportedly Now In Development At Marvel

It was a dark day when Netflix cleared the last couple of Marvel shows from their slate about a year ago, bringing to a close The Defenders corner of the MCU. This being the enormous, ever-expanding Marvel universe we’re talking about, though, fans have clung on to the hope that the studio would bring back the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones and the Punisher elsewhere. The only hitch was that Marvel had to wait two years until after Netflix had cancelled their shows to make further use of these characters.

At least, this used to be the case. MCU Cosmic has now shared a new rumor though claiming that Marvel is actually already developing a handful of projects starring Defenders heroes. The site’s EIC Jeremy Conrad writes that this info comes from a “rock-solid” source but details remain hazy as of right now. For instance, he can’t confirm that the original stars will be brought back. Out of the five leads of the Defenders-verse, though, Conrad speculates that Matt Murdock and Frank Castle could be up for a relaunch first. And that Castle, in particular, may appear in an upcoming Midnight Sons project.

If you’ve followed We Got This Covered’s own scoops over the past few months, you’ll notice that Conrad’s report corroborates much of what we’ve been telling you lately. Which is funny given that he’s been quick to shoot down most of our Defenders-related stories, often telling his followers on Twitter that no such projects were in development as Marvel didn’t have the rights back. But now it seems he’s changed his tune and has perhaps received the same information we’ve been hearing for months.

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, as you’ll know, we’ve already told you that Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal will all be back in the MCU, while in October we also shared that Bernthal was being linked to the Midnight Sons (as Conrad says in his report), a super-team that would also feature the likes of Blade, Moon Knight and Ghost Rider. On the other hand, we’ve heard that Mike Colter and Finn Jones are likely out as Luke Cage and Iron Fist. So, expect reboots for those two.

This is the first possible confirmation we’ve got, however, that Marvel’s already in active development on post-Defenders projects, which means they could be with us much sooner than we expected. There’s still no news on when exactly that might be. though. 2022, perhaps? We’ll have to wait and see, but be sure to watch this space for more.