Krysten Ritter Now Expected To Return As Jessica Jones In The MCU

Out of all the Marvel shows that were abruptly canceled by Netflix, Jessica Jones was generally the one that received the most praise from critics. Far from a straightforward superhero series, the show dealt with some heavy and important themes, as well as Jessica herself arguably being the most interesting and well-developed title character out of all of the Defenders.

A large part of Jessica Jones‘ success was down to Krysten Ritter’s performance, with the actress that many initially deemed as an unlikely choice for the role proving to be inspired casting. Ritter’s world-weary take on the troubled private investigator won both the show and the star herself a legion of fans, and it looks like the 37 year-old could be on her way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’ve been hearing for a while now that Kevin Feige was planning on rebooting each of the Defenders into the MCU, a scenario that seems even more likely given his recent promotion to overseeing all of Marvel’s creative development. There’ve also been rumors that Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal will likely reprise their roles as Daredevil and the Punisher, respectively.

But the good news doesn’t end there, as sources close to We Got This Covered have told us today that while nothing is 110% confirmed until the studio makes an official announcement, it’s now “expected” that Krysten Ritter will be back in the MCU as Jessica Jones as well. This follow on from reports last week that said Feige was interested in doing more with her and given that this comes to us from the same folks who told us about Charlie Cox coming back as Matt Murdock, which trusted tipster Daniel RPK has since backed up, we have no reason to doubt it.

Not to mention that despite the R-rated nature of the Netflix shows, with the exception of the Punisher, every one of those characters could easily be adapted or rebooted in the movies or even on Disney Plus. After all, if the streaming service is keen to maximize their Marvel properties, then bringing in names like Jessica Jones that fans already know and recognize is a straightforward way to expand their roster of small screen projects that also diversifies the output, as well as bringing back some fan-favorite heroes.