Two Of The Defenders Are Likely To Return In Future MCU Movies/Shows

The Marvel fandom was left reeling by the sudden purge of Netflix shows that unfolded last year and early this year, with Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil, The Punisher and Jessica Jones all getting the axe in quick succession. But while the bosses at Marvel Television and Marvel Studios have kept pretty vague about the future of these properties, MCU Cosmic has just relayed word about potential comebacks for at least two of the Defenders.

You may have heard the recent news that Kevin Feige has been named chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, putting all of the brand’s films and TV shows under his supervision. Only time will tell how the producer intends to use his newly acquired power, but according to MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad, it’s likely that Daredevil and Jessica Jones will both feature in future MCU movies or TV shows. Which seemingly corroborates We Got This Covered’s own scoop from a few weeks ago, when we told you that both heroes would be returning.

What’s more, it’s believed that neither character will be subject to a hard reboot, meaning that both Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter will likely be able to keep their roles. What exactly that means for the remaining Defenders – not to mention the many popular characters from shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – is unclear, but if Cox and Ritter can make the transition, then surely there’s hope for the rest.

In any case, due in part to contractual obligations, it could be a long wait before Feige and his team officially announce any plans for Jessica Jones, Daredevil and the various other Netflix properties. In the meantime, however, it’s clear that we’re moving into a new era for small screen adventures in the MCU, starting with the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus in the fall of next year.