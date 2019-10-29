Iron Fist Being Rebooted On Disney Plus With New Cast

According to recent reports, the odds are looking good for more of Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage in the MCU, following the cancellation of the characters’ Netflix shows. The same can’t be said for Iron Fist, though. The protector of K’un-Lun was always generally considered to be the least popular of the Defenders and it seems Marvel doesn’t want to continue the franchise as is. Instead, a reboot could be on the way.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Inhumans were being rebooted in Ms. Marvel and that Marvel was considering recasting Hawkeye, both of which have since been confirmed – that Iron Fist will get a relaunch of some sort on Disney Plus. This would be a Marvel Studios project rather than a Marvel Television one, which means that Kevin Feige will have creative control. Apparently, Feige “hated” the Netflix series so he wants to start from scratch with the character. Specifically, Finn Jones will definitely not return as Danny Rand. Instead, an Asian actor is likely to be found to replace him.

Creating a new Iron Fist on Disney Plus would then allow for the hero to crossover with other corners of the MCU. In particular, he could appear in a future Shang-Chi movie, as we’ve previously reported. It’s unclear whether the new Danny will show up in a movie or his TV series first, but we’re told that Marvel definitely wants to redo the character and have him team up with Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi at some point.

If the studio was to recast any of the other Defenders, there’d probably be a huge outcry, but most fans will probably be on board with the decision if and when this comes to pass. With no offense intended to Jones though, who did the best with the material he was given. Sure, it might create some continuity hiccups – how can Netflix’s Iron Fist be non-canon if the other heroes are? – but it’d worth it if it improves on what’s come before.