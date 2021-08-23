[SPOILERS] Reportedly Set For A Big Role In Captain America 4

The project may have been announced the very same day the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired on Disney Plus, but it wasn’t until just a few days ago that Anthony Mackie finally put pen to paper and committed himself to headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America 4 as Sam Wilson.

Of course, it wasn’t as though the actor was going to turn down the offer, and he’s got a point to prove after he claimed a solo blockbuster starring himself and Sebastian Stan would be able to earn more money at the box office than any of his rival Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies, so Mackie already has a billion-dollar target on his back.

Depending on what unfolds between now and whenever Captain America 4 ultimately arrives, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have already set some plot threads in motion, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the film was in development long before it was confirmed – that a fan favorite supporting player is poised to return and make a much larger contribution to the MCU.

Danny Ramirez’s enthusiastic Joaquin Torres found his way into the hearts of viewers across the world, and once Sam suits up as Cap he effectively hands his wings over to the young soldier in a nod towards the future. Those familiar with the comic books will be fully aware that Torres ends up becoming the next Falcon and regularly flies into battle alongside his star spangled cohort. His bizarre genetic experimentation origin story will no doubt be changed, but the narrative seeds have already been sown to potentially be paid off in Captain America 4.