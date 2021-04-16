Danny Ramirez Will Reportedly Be The MCU’s New Falcon

Throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s run so far, fans have been wondering when we’re going to see Sam Wilson suit up in his star-spangled finest, reclaiming both the shield and title of Captain America from the despised John Walker, and finally drawing a line under the former’s initial reluctance to follow in Steve Rogers’ footsteps.

But what does that mean for Falcon? The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about legacy in Phase Four, with all-new versions of Cap, Hawkeye, Black Widow and many more set to step out of the shadows as the franchise continues its transitional period in the aftermath of the Infinity Saga. And on that note, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that actor Danny Ramirez will soon strap on the wings to become the next Falcon.

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ramirez played a major role in the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Joaquin Torres, a solider and ally of Sam’s. In a 2015 comic book run, Torres was depicted as a Mexican teenager who was experimented on, turning him into a human/bird hybrid that eventually became Captain America’s sidekick and the new Falcon. While we’re probably not going to see his origin ripped straight from the page and brought into live-action, Marvel Studios more than likely didn’t cast the actor as an established future Falcon without having plans in store.

The 28 year-old hasn’t made his presence felt in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for a couple of weeks, but that could all be set to change as we enter the home stretch. With a role in the world’s most popular franchise under his belt and a supporting part in Top Gun: Maverick later this year, Ramirez is firmly on the ascendancy, but we’ll just need to wait and see if he’s destined to become the Falcon to Sam’s Captain America.