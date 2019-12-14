[SPOILERS] May Soon Be Revealed To Be A Skrull In The MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home saw both Peter Parker and moviegoers experience a series of escalating twists and fake-outs, but without a doubt, the biggest reveal came after the credits had finished rolling, when we learned that Nick Fury and Maria Hill had actually been Skrulls throughout the entirety of the film.

Director Jon Watts has since said that this post-credits twist was implemented to explain how the notoriously cynical Fury could be completely fooled by Mysterio’s antics, but it really felt more like a tease for future MCU projects than a continuation of Far From Home’s story. And it seems that’s indeed the case, as we know the Skrulls – and the Kree – will continue to have a pretty big role in the MCU.

In fact, with Captain Marvel 2 said to be adapting the “Secret Invasion” arc from the comics, you can bet that a couple more heroes will soon be revealed to be Skrulls and if what we’re hearing pans out, it seems there’s going to be another big twist coming our way. Spoilers will follow from here on out, though, so if you want to avoid them, now’s your last chance.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Inhumans are being rebooted and that the real Mandarin will be the villain in Shang-Chi, both of which have since been confirmed – the current draft of the Captain Marvel 2 script sees Fury once again be impersonated by the Skrulls, and here’s how it goes down.

From what we understand, Samuel L. Jackson’s fan favorite will return to Earth and we’ll get to spend a bit of time with the real Nick but at some point during the film, a group of evil Skrulls will take him prisoner and impersonate him, with the Fury we see for the rest of the movie being a Skrull in disguise. Apparently, both the audience and the characters in CM2 will discover this by the end and while it’s unclear what ends up happening with the real Nick Fury, we’re told he’ll eventually return. But it may not be until a future film.

And while it might seem odd to have the same twist twice – given that Fury was just revealed to be a Skrull in Far From Home – our sources argue that was different as in that movie, Talos was a good guy and just temporarily “filling in” for Nick while he was off on another mission. This time, it’ll be an evil Skrull impersonating him for nefarious means.

Seeing as Captain Marvel 2 is still without a release date – even Brie Larson herself has no idea when it’ll be here – things can always change, but for now at least, the plan seems to be to have Fury once again be impersonated by a Skrull. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who also said an Ace Ventura 3 was in development, which Morgan Creek Productions confirmed this morning, we have no reason to doubt it.