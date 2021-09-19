[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Appear In Doctor Strange 2

With just over six months to go until release, we know absolutely nothing about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, other than the broad plot strokes that can be inferred from the title.

In fact, even the cast is being kept largely under wraps, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez the only new faces confirmed to be joining returning Benedicts Cumberbatch and Wong, along with Rachel McAdams and Chiwitel Ejiofor. As a result, Sam Raimi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has opened itself up to all sorts of rumor and speculation, with dozens upon dozens of cameos being touted.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Trevor Slattery would be returning to the franchise in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that What If…?’s Strange Supreme could be set for a brief appearance, giving Cumberbatch’s title hero a glimpse into an alternate reality where he abused his abilities.

“What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” is the heaviest episode of the animated series to date, as the former surgeon destroys the entire universe in an attempt to prevent the death of Christine Palmer. Coincidentally, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to revolve around Wanda losing control of her powers, so a Strange Supreme guest spot would certainly be one way of showing Scarlet Witch how anybody is capable of causing chaos when they let their heart rule their head.