[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Cameo In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It might sound a little reductive, and she’s only made two appearances to date so we don’t know really what she’s up to in any great detail, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far have set her Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine up as Phase Four’s anti-Nick Fury.

Samuel L. Jackson’s cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. weaved his way throughout Phase One, scooping up recruits for the Avengers Initiative, and the Contessa is clearly doing something similar. Her debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw her give the hard sell to John Walker’s U.S. Agent, with Zemo already on board, while Black Widow‘s post-credits scene established a pre-existing relationship with Yelena Belova, who she pointed in the direction of Clint Barton for a misguided revenge mission.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Riri Williams would make her debut in the movie long before it was confirmed – that Dreyfus is poised to return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she’ll reportedly set her sights on a certain Atlantean resident to join her ever-expanding roster of antiheroes.

As chance would have it, the eleven-time Emmy winner’s makeup artist recently posted an image on social media that showed Dreyfus on a set surrounded entirely by green screen, on what was confirmed to be a Marvel production. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently shooting in Atlanta, and while Namor hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet, the Sub-Mariner would certainly fit the remit for disillusioned figures with an axe to grind that she’s been rounding up so far.