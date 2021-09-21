[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Die In Spider-Man: No Way Home

A new report from Giant Freaking Robot sheds light on Marisa Tomei’s fate in Spider-Man: No Way Home, although fans might not like the news.

According to the site’s sources, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May will die in this year’s sequel. It is unclear how the foster parent will die or when this reportedly takes place in the movie. However, the No Way Home storyline does present an opportunity for the beloved character to be eliminated.

Previous Spider-Man villains like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin were revealed in the recent teaser trailer, presenting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the Wall-Crawler with new threats. This also extends to Parker’s family, including Aunt May, who was targeted by Dafoe’s Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s 2002 film. It is possible that the villains will go after May to hurt Peter, causing another devastating loss.

Marisa Tomei has portrayed Aunt May in four Marvel movies so far and is reprising her role in the upcoming No way Home. Fans have heaped praise on the actress for her dynamic with Tom Holland’s Parker, meaning her death would naturally upset audiences everywhere and be on par with other notable deaths such as Iron Man and Black Widow.

It is important to remember this is only a report and is not confirmed. The overall plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home has not been revealed, and fans will have to wait until December to learn the fate of Aunt May.