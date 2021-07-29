[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Team Up With Kang The Conqueror

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always tended to respect comic book lore, and be heavily influenced and inspired by it, without ever becoming too beholden to the source material. It’s a balance that’s worked out very well for the franchise so far, and it’s set to continue throughout Phase Four as Kang the Conqueror continues to set out his stall as the next big bad.

In fact, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be returning in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Jonathan Majors could end up finding himself a new associate in the form of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer, who never saw her own personal journey reach a conclusion by the end of Loki‘s first season.

It was a visit to her past life as a teacher that saw Hunter B-15 convince the rest of the TVA’s Minute Men that they were all variants right up to the top level, although Renslayer was already fully aware of that. She always knew much more than she was letting on, but it wasn’t spelled out as to whether or not she was clued in about the Time Keepers being a front for He Who Remains.

In the comics, Ravonna Renslayer’s origin and history is tied closely to that of Kang, where they’re often depicted as lovers with a shared desire to conquer as much of the universe as possible. All it would take was a little bit of narrative reshuffling and the MCU could put them right into each other’s orbits, picking up where their relationship on the page left off to make it part of official continuity, which may even factor into Loki Season 2.