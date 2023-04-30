Spoiler-happy ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ star is happy to spill secrets without knowing much about the MCU

Patti LuPone has admitted to being unfamiliar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite spilling multiple secrets regarding her role in the upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Earlier this month, LuPone defied the comic book studio’s anti-spoiler apparatus by revealing that the WandaVision spin-off will be a musical, with musical numbers written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez of Frozen fame. While the spoiler-frenzy might indicate that LuPone is well-versed in Marvel happenings, the actress recently confessed to being largely unaware of the studio prior to being cast as Lili Calderu. “I’m still not familiar with it,” LuPone told Entertainment Weekly, “I had to watch WandaVision twice to figure it out.”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress shared a similar sentiment in her discussion previously, confessing that she “didn’t know there were witches” in the MCU and “didn’t know anything about the Marvel world.” After some research into the character, she described Lili Calderu as “a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.” The actress went on to reveal that filming of Agatha: Coven of Chaos hadn’t wrapped yet, before hinting at a release date sometime in 2024.

For her part, Hahn provided her own, somewhat vague update about the series earlier this month, saying that “all bets are off”. Alongside LuPone, Hahn, Plaza and Locke, the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos will also include Asif Ali, who portrayed Abilash Tandon/Norm in WandaVision.