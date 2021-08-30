Star Of Hit New Netflix Show Wants To Be The MCU’s Miles Morales

Before we discovered that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be multiversal in nature, there was a slew of rumors that Miles Morales would end up making his live-action debut in the project. Kevin Feige admitted as far back as Homecoming‘s press circuit that the fan favorite web-slinger existed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s technically canon already after Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis mentioned his nephew in the movie.

Tom Holland would also love to see it happen, but we can probably rule it out for No Way Home. After all, Peter Parker looks to be dealing with a multiversal Sinister Six and possibly even an imposter posing as Doctor Strange, not to mention all of the plot threads left dangling from Far From Home that need to be tied up in the trilogy-closer.

After that, though, it’s almost guaranteed to happen. The SPUMC has been rebranded as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but that might not be referencing a solitary friendly neighborhood superhero. Miles Morales is a role every young actor in Hollywood would love to snag for themselves, and we can now add Clickbait star Camaron Engels to that list, as you can see below.

The eight-episode miniseries has been receiving a tepid reaction from critics, but it’s been one of the platform’s most popular shows since premiering last Wednesday, with Engels delivering some great work Ethan Brewer. The 19 year-old certainly has the look and occupies the right age range, but we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not Marvel and Sony have any big plans for Miles Morales in the immediate future as each shared universe progresses.