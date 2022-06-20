‘Star Wars’ fans are actually praising a scene from ‘Rise of Skywalker’

These days, the biggest punching bag in Star Wars is no longer Jar Jar Binks but The Rise of Skywalker. While The Last Jedi is hated by many, there are a bunch of fans who view it as a masterpiece. But there are far fewer fans standing up for its sequel, which the common consensus has it was an enormous disappointment as the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga.

And yet, Star Wars lovers have actually been singing the praises of the much-maligned Episode IX this weekend on social media, as fans have revisited one of the movie’s standout scenes for Father’s Day. As shared by Star Wars Takes, the moving sequence in which Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) has an imaginary conversation with his late father Han Solo (Harrison Ford), marking the beginning of his redemption, has gone viral on Twitter — because fans can’t stop gushing over how good it is.

“This is perhaps one of the most meaningful conversations in Star Wars, and it’s basically Ben repeating the last conversation he ever had with his father to himself,” the user reflected. “I think this hits so hard because at some point we all have things we regret not saying. Perfect scene.”

Star Wars fans praising J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio? That must be a sign of the apocalypse.

On a more serious note, though, despite the flaws of the rest of the film, this sequence definitely hits hard for a lot of folks.

Especially given the real-world loss of the great Carrie Fisher.

Kylo Ren : It's too late. She's gone.

Han Solo : Your mother's gone. But what she stood for, what she fought for… that's not gone.



Kudos to Driver and Ford for killing it in this scene.

You might not believe it, but some fans think this might even be the best scene in the entire Skywalker Saga.

It’s certainly the most emotional scene for others.

It’s probably easier to argue that it’s one of the best scenes in the sequel trilogy.

Kylo’s character arc, and Driver’s performance as the conflicted anti-villain, has always been one of the most popular elements of the sequels, but even so it’s surprising for so many fans to champion anything from The Rise of Skywalker as among the finest in the whole franchise. Still, it just goes to show that every entry in the saga has something that captures the power of Star Wars.