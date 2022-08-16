‘Star Wars’ fans asked to rate the Disney era from 1 to 10, things go as expected

Disney’s stewardship of Star Wars resulted in millions of words of fan debate from the moment it was announced. For every hit like The Force Awakens there’s been a controversy like the trashing of the extended universe, the anger around the firing of Gina Carano, and literally everything to do with The Last Jedi.

Fans on r/StarWars are busily discussing the bigger picture, with users being asked to rate their opinion of the Disney era of Star Wars on a scale from one to 10.

Interestingly, many responses couch their score by distinguishing between the movies and the Disney Plus TV shows, largely because the sequel trilogy is widely considered a wasted opportunity that fizzled out with the awful The Rise of Skywalker.

As one user explains, if they were just rating Disney’s Star Wars on Rogue One, The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the final season of The Clone Wars they’d score it 8/10, but the sequel trilogy drags everything down to a 6.5/10.

Official Star Wars Day Poster Completely Snubs The Mandalorian 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The consensus seems to be that there are more misses than hits, and that those are severe enough to spoil the whole venture, with a reply describing Disney’s Star Wars as “a slog with a few standouts”. Unsurprisingly, those standouts include the universally beloved The Mandalorian, which many say is skewing their overall score upwards, saying it’s “so good it outweighs the bad by a mile”.

It’s worth remembering that Disney’s Star Wars isn’t just the movies and TV shows. Many also take into account the novels, comics, merchandise, and the Galaxy’s Edge park at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Even taking all that into consideration, though, the average score for Disney’s era hovers around the five or six out of 10 mark.

In our book, that’s a C grade. Let’s hope Disney improves, then, particularly in relation to the competent management of their movie projects.