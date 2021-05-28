Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Return Of The Jedi Reference In The Bad Batch

In a manner that’s all too familiar to fans of Dave Filoni’s Star Wars stories, the latest episode of The Bad Batch made a connection to Return of the Jedi that broke many a heart today.

During the events of episode 5, “Rampage,” Hunter struggles to find out who hired Fennec Shand to hunt down Clone Force 99 and retrieve Omega. This leads the squad to Ord Mantell, where Echo contacts a former Jedi informant who goes by the name of Cid. The spy offers them his help, but only if they return it in kind by rescuing a child named Muchi from slavers.

The Bad Batch ultimately manages to track down the slavers and rescue the child, realizing that it’s actually a juvenile Rancor. But what’s ultimately interesting about this ordeal is when Hunter takes the child back to Cid, who then proceeds to hand him to none other than Bib Fortuna, Jabba the Hutt’s chief of staff. Putting two and two together, Star Wars fans have now realized that Clone Force 99 went through all that trouble to save the Rancor only for Luke Skywalker to nonchalantly kill him in Return of the Jedi.

Here are some of the reactions to the rather hilarious ending of “Rampage” on Twitter:

#BadBatch spoilers ahead: Anyone else finish today’s episode and immediately google the Rancor Luke killed in Return of the Jedi to make sure it wasn’t Muchi? For the record, the one Luke killed was a male Rancor named Pateesa(Which means “Friend” in Huttese). Muchi is safe! — Sci Fi DeepDive (@SciFiDeepdive) May 28, 2021

@HamillHimself tell me you didn't kill little Muchi from this weeks bad batch in Return of the Jedi…. Say it isn't so!?! 😩💔 — David Anderson (@estateplonker) May 28, 2021

Spoilers for #badbatch

THEY GAVE THE RANCOR IN RETURN OF THE JEDI A NAME. Its called muchi isn't that cute. We get to see her as a adolescent 30 years before she's violently impaled by a gate. It isnt star wars if an animal isnt being abused pic.twitter.com/tPIPJDpaaH — The Venture Bros Will Return✌✌ Ok, see you! (@Matty_Del_Rose) May 28, 2021

So I just watched the latest Bad Batch episode and… this is a new feeling. Feeling sad cause a certain thing happens in Return of The Jedi that I never felt sad about — Clint (@Daedraform101) May 28, 2021

I really enjoyed seeing the baby rancor and learning of how it got to Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi. I’m anxious to see where the show is going to go. I’m really hoping it’s going to pick up soon and drop some bombs on us. Overall it was still a good episode! #BadBatch — Owen (@BrixNBeyond) May 28, 2021

Holy shit the rancor the Bad Batch rescued is the same one Luke takes on in Return of the Jedi. #StarWarsTheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/oVaUK2TdPZ — claytalian (@claytalian) May 28, 2021

// the bad batch spoilers , tbb spoilers

Just finished today’s episode. Really liked it. However, another episode without Lula (two in a row now 😕). Also, I can’t watch return of the Jedi in the same way as before – Muchi :(. Cheers Dave. — Lorcan 🇮🇪 (@WrenSpecialty) May 28, 2021

Me, the next time I watch Return of the Jedi after today's Bad Batch pic.twitter.com/MfHPPuq3iU — Ewan Paterson (@EwanRuinsThings) May 28, 2021

bad batch spoilers // at first I was like awww cute baby rancor! 🥺 then seeing that it's the same rancor in rotj…. 😳 #BadBatch — makayla elizabeth🦄🌸 (@lolhahahano) May 28, 2021

#thebadbatch spoilers ://

Not The Bad Batch making me sad about the rancor Luke kills in RoTJ pic.twitter.com/TmYanYh2mQ — ethan the star wars nerd (@StarMunchJones) May 28, 2021

Bad Batch spoilers

They really did an origin story for the Rancor in Jabba’s palace lmao this show is amazing — Max (@TW1NSUNS) May 28, 2021

cw // tbb spoilers #thebadbatch – – the fact that the bad batch and luke skywalker are linked all because of a rancor AKDJSNDNND — cody ⌖ (@DARTHCROSSHAIR) May 28, 2021

Of course, it’s not entirely clear whether that was the same Rancor whom Luke slaughtered when he entered Jabba’s palace. Then again, there weren’t many of them lying around the castle as he, Han, and Leia tried to make a run for it in Episode VI.

What do you think about this, though? Do you think that Muchi was the same Rancor as the one our heroes killed in the Star Wars Original Trilogy almost 20 years later? Sound off below.