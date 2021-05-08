Every Star Wars Movie, TV Show, Special And Short Available On Disney Plus

May the 4th might have passed already, but to celebrate the big occasion, Disney Plus added a whole host of new Star Wars content to bolster the library of titles set in a galaxy far, far away. As well as the bumper 70-minute premiere of The Bad Batch, the Mouse House’s streaming service also debuted The Simpsons crossover Maggie Simpsons In The Force Awakens From Its Nap, Star Wars Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs.

Indeed, along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which currently has upwards of a dozen exclusive episodic projects in the works, Star Wars is going to be one of the cornerstones of the continued Disney Plus expansion as it seeks to close the gap on Netflix and become the most popular streamer on the planet. Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lando, The Acolyte and much more are all in various stages of development to pick up from where The Mandalorian left off, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There’s an absolute mountain of legacy titles from all across Star Wars canon available to stream at the push of a button, covering everything from blockbuster epics to animated shorts, and you can check out the full and exhaustive list below.

MOVIES

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I) (1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II) (2002)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) (2005)

Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) (1980)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) (1983)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII) (2015)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) (2017)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) (2019)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

TV SHOWS

Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series (2003)

Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2 (2020)

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars (2018)

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Seasons 1-2 (2016)

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2 (2019)

Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-4 (2014)

Star Wars Resistance Seasons 1-2 (2018)

Star Wars: Ewoks Seasons 1-2 (1985)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7 (2008)

SPECIALS

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure (1984)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985)

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chroicles—Clash of the Skywalkers (2014)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chroicles—Duel of the Skywalkers (2014)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chroicles—Escape from the Jedi Temple (2014)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chroicles—Race for the Holocrons (2014)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chroicles—Raid on Coruscant (2014)

Star Wars Biomes (2021)

Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs (2021)

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge—Adventure Awaits (2019)

SHORTS

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars (Shorts) (2018)

LEGO Star Wars: Resistance Rises (Shorts) (2016)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Shorts) (2017)

Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’ (2021)

Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Shorts) (2018)

Star Wars Rebels (Shorts) (2014)

Star Wars: Blips (2017)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee (1978)

Only a true Star Wars completionist would even attempt to try and tick every single one of those titles from their watch lists, and that’s without even mentioning how long it would realistically take to get through them all. Then again, having remained one of the world’s foremost pop culture brands for almost 45 years, there might be more than a few dedicated enthusiasts to have seen every minute ever churned out by Lucasfilm.